He's never testified before a Senate committee, he's never sat on an appellate court bench and he's never been confirmed to the Supreme Court, but Brett Kavanagh has had a rough couple of weeks.

While he was at work this past Thursday, the topic of his name came up. And it was the last straw.

"I had a couple of beers and I was like 'You know what, I'm just going to throw this out there,'" Kavanagh said. "I thought to myself, 'This is a terrible time to be named Brett Kavanagh."

That irony about the beer isn't lost on him either.

So he took to Twitter and shared his thoughts. The 27-year-old's misfortune of having a similar name to a 53-year-old controversial judge went viral, and more than 147,000 people have retweeted and nearly one million have favorited his observation.

“Dude, it was literally like a machine gun,” Kavanagh said. “It was like my phone caught a virus. It was constantly vibrating.”

This is a terrible time to be named Brett Kavanagh — Brett Kavanagh (@Brett_Kavanagh) October 6, 2018

Kavanagh is a Louisville resident, and although it is spelled differently (there is no U in Kavanagh's name), he hasn't been able to shake the comparisons to new Associate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, whose controversial nomination has dominated the news cycle for the last four months.

When Judge Kavanaugh was nominated this past July, his coworkers quickly made the comparison.

Kavanagh works for Goodson Clothing & Supply Co. A Louisville-based branded clothing and promotional products supplier. His boss, and Goodson owner, Landon Wade said Kavanagh's worked with the company for nine months.

"I told him, 'You've got to be kidding me.'" Wade said. "It started with a joke here or there. But then it became crazy as the process went on."

As scandals grew around the Supreme Court nominee, so did the stress around Kavanagh's work-life. He works in sales, and the first thing he leads a pitch with is his name.

"The first thing I say is my name is Brett Kavanagh,” he said. “And literally the first reactions is ‘Wait, what did you just say.’ I have to stop and explain it’s been a crazy couple of weeks.”

Going viral was something Kavanagh said he never would have expected.

"I never use Twitter," he said. "I had 127 followers. Now, I see that celebrities on Instagram are screenshotting it and my phone is just blowing up."

But what made Kavanagh smile the most is that other people who had the misfortune of being named after politicians and pundits in the news cycle also related to his pain.

"Ugh... samesies," Anne Cutler, who has been confused for Conservative commentator Ann Coulter said.

How’s it going fellas... — Michael Cohen (@PwincessMichael) October 7, 2018

"How's it going fellas..." Michael Cohen, who shares a similar name to President Donald Trump's former lawyer, chimed in.

“It’s ended up being this really fun forum where everyone has come out with their similar names," Kavanagh said.

But, as Twitter tends to do, there have also been some trollish and, as Kavanagh describes it, "dumpster fire" moments.

He has been tagged in mean tweets calling him out on his judicial philosophy, but he didn't even go to law school.

When the Supreme Court hopeful described during a Senate judiciary committee hearing last month that he "likes beer" when confronting allegations of sexual assault in high school, Twitter users expressed outrage.

Despite being more than 600 miles away from Washington D.C., the Louisville-resident got called out for a Twitter picture he posted of him drinking a Falls City brew, a Kentucky craft beer.

Amid all the national controversy, Kavanagh said he doesn't really have an opinion about the newly appointed Supreme Court justice. But said going viral has been a pretty positive experience.

“I don’t know the guy,” Kavanagh said. “We have the same name, our hair is kind of parted in the same direction. That’s about it ... oh, and we both like beer."

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved