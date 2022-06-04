'This is Us' star Mandy Moore expecting second baby with Taylor Goldsmith

"There’s a good chance I’m the happiest, luckiest person you know... and now we’re gonna double it."

LOS ANGELES — Not long after saying goodbye to NBC's hit drama 'This is Us' with its series finale, singer and actress Mandy Moore has another big life event coming.

Moore announced Friday that she's expecting her second baby with her husband, singer Taylor Goldsmith.

"One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start… and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited," Moore wrote on Instagram. "Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall!"

Moore, who has an album tour starting next week, announced the news with a photo of the couple's first child wearing a "big brother" shirt.

"Tour is gonna be slightly different than I expected but I can’t wait and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!! " Moore wrote.

Goldsmith shared the news with the same photo, saying Moore will be "the best" mom of two.

"There’s a good chance I’m the happiest, luckiest person you know (or just follow) and now we’re gonna double it," Goldsmith wrote.

Moore and Goldsmith, frontman of folk rock band Dawes, married in 2018. Their first child, August Harrison Goldsmith, was born in February 2021.

Moore played Rebecca Pearson on "This is Us", the matriarch at the center of the Pearson family's journey. The show's finale aired May 24 after six seasons and more than 100 episodes.