"The Big Bang Theory," TV's top comedy, will end its run in May 2019 at the conclusion of the upcoming season, its twelfth. The critically acclaimed CBS comedy, which focuses on a group of scientists and their friends, will finish with 279 episodes.

Warner Bros. Television, Chuck Lorre Productions and CBS issued a statement Wednesday announcing the decision to end the series, which is still a top TV performer.

"We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of 'The Big Bang Theory' during the past twelve seasons. We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring 'The Big Bang Theory' to an epic creative close,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the 279 episodes will make "Big Bang" the longest-running multi-camera comedy, the kind filmed before a study audience, in history.

When "Big Bang" premiered in 2007, the initial focus was on two socially awkward physicists, Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Leonard (Johnny Galecki), and the aspiring actress, Penny (Kaley Cuoco), who lived across the hall. It also featured the physicists' scientist friends, Wolowitz (Simon Helberg) and Raj (Kunal Nayyar).

Over the years, the series did an excellent job expanding its ensemble, with the additions of fellow scientists Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) and Amy (Mayim Bialik). Bernadette married Wolowitz and the couple now has two children and Amy married Sheldon in the Season 11 finale.

Bill Prady, who created the show with Lorre, praised the show's family atmosphere in a tweet.

"There are many ways to look at the dozen years of Big Bang Theory as we draw to a close, but for me it will be the family that gathered each week to create a true labor of love. I will treasure my Big Bang family to the end of my days," he tweeted.

CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl added his praise, too.

“‘The Big Bang Theory’ has been the defining comedy of its generation. All of us at the network take exceptional pride in this series that uniquely combines creative genius, commercial ratings success, cultural influence and characters who became so popular, they are easily known by just one name," he said in a statement. "We’re incredibly grateful for our partnership with Warner Bros., Chuck Lorre Productions and a brilliant cast and crew that has made such a ‘big bang’ and lasting legacy on the television landscape.”

"Big Bang" has received 52 Emmy nominations and has taken home 10 Emmys, including four for Parsons for lead actor in a comedy and a guest-acting award for legendary comedian Bob Newhart.

The final season will premiere Sept. 24 (8 EDT/PDT), before the show moves to its regular Thursday time slot on Sept. 27(8 EDT/PDT).

