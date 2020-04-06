5 arrests, tension and a protest on the move in Buffalo

Buffalo Police say five people were arrested on disorderly conduct charges. Another person was taken away via ambulance after an incident.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Five people were arrested Thursday after another day of protests at Niagara Square in downtown Buffalo.

Buffalo Police say four people were arrested on disorderly conduct charges for blocking traffic in the square.

A fifth person was arrested for disorderly conduct following an incident with other protesters. Police say one person was injured during that incident when the man tripped and fell.

The man who was injured was treated by Buffalo Fire personnel and taken by ambulance for further treatment, according to Investigative Post reporter Ali Ingersoll.

However, video from the scene shows that the man was pushed by police before tripping and falling.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz expressed his disappointment with what happened Thursday night, adding that the man is now in stable condition at Erie County Medical Center.

On Thursday afternoon, not too long after Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced that he would ban the use of chokeholds by police officers, police gave the people there a two-minute warning to clear the streets outside City Hall.

2 On Your Side reporter, Leanne Stuck witnessed two people being taken away in handcuffs.

The protesters left the streets, chanting "We want Byron," and police backed away once the road was clear.

Investigative Post reporter Ali Ingersoll reported that police told protesters that so long as they stayed out of the street and left by 8 p.m., which is when the curfew for the City of Buffalo begins.

The protesters were lined up in the middle of the street across from police, who were dressed in protective gear.