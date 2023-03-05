We finally know when Taylor Swift's next rerecorded album will be released

Drop everything now: "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" is coming this summer.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Sparks are flying for Swifties: Taylor Swift announced her latest rerecorded album is coming this summer.

"Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" will be released July 7 and is now available for pre-order. She first made the announcement during her Friday night Eras Tour concert in Nashville to a screaming crowd.

"Speak Now," Swift's third album released in 2010, featured top 10 singles "Mine" and "Back to December," plus four other singles that made the Billboard Hot 100.

"I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness," Swift wrote in a caption on social media. "I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing … and living to speak about it."

The "(Taylor's Version)" album will contain six previously unreleased "vault" tracks.

Swift has only been regularly performing one song from "Speak Now," "Enchanted," during performances her national tour The Eras Tour, considerably fewer than all her other albums except her debut. Some fans have speculated that she will add more songs from the album to the setlist following the release of her rerecorded versions.

"Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" will be her third re-recorded album, following "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" and "Red (Taylor's Version)," both released in 2021. Swift announced her plans in 2019 to rerecord all her albums after being unable to purchase the master recordings of her catalog.