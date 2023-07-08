Interstate 81 southbound was shut down between Exits 77 and 72, as crews worked to clean and clear the scene.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — State Police say three people are dead and multiple others are injured after a bus flipped over during a crash on Interstate 81 southbound at mile marker 74 in Dauphin County.

The crash happened around 11:50 p.m. Sunday in Lower Paxton Township. Authorities say the crash involved a charter bus carrying 45-50 people and a passenger vehicle. It's unclear exactly what happened, but State Police say the bus did flip on its side.

Multiple people have been taken to Hershey Medical Center with injuries.

The American Red Cross is assisting passengers that were affected in the crash.

Chambers Hill Fire Department is opening up to help with reunification of passengers and the Red Cross will be there, as well. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.