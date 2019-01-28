President Donald Trump has accepted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's issues invitation to give his State of the Union speech on Feb. 5.

The president responded with a letter saying that it was his "great honor" to address the joint session of Congress next Tuesday.

"We have a great story to tell and yet, great goals to achieve!" he said in the letter.

The formal letter send by Pelosi Monday suggested Trump would reschedule the speech after it was postponed because of the partial government shutdown. Trump and Congress reached a deal Friday to reopen the government, which had been Pelosi's condition for allowing Trump to speak.

Pelosi said in her letter that she and Trump spoke Monday and agreed on the new date. She wrote: "In our conversation today, we agreed on Feb. 5."

The House and Senate still must pass a resolution officially inviting Trump to speak to a joint session of Congress.