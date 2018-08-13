More than 260 people were reported injured after a wooden pier they were standing on collapsed during a concert in Vigo, Spain. The BBC reported it happened just before midnight at O Marisquiño -- a sports and music festival.

According to Spanish newspaper Faro de Vigo, the collapse happened during the first song by hip-hop artist Rels B after he told the crowd to jump.

A video which appears to have been taken from the crowd, shows the performers on stage before the screen goes dark and screaming is heard.

Of the 313 reported injuries, at least four were considered serious. Two of the injuries reportedly involved children. There were no immediate reports of fatalities.

Some of the people fell into the sea. Divers were brought in to make sure nobody was trapped under the pier.

It's not immediately known why the pier failed.

