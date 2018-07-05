President Donald Trump is following through on his campaign threat and withdrawing the U.S. from the landmark nuclear accord with Iran.

That's according to two people familiar with the decision, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the record. They did not have any details on how the withdrawal would unfold.

Trump is expected to make the announcement Tuesday afternoon.

It wasn't immediately clear which sanctions lifted under the deal that Trump plans to immediately re-impose. He has several options. A more limited move could leave Trump more room to potentially stay in the deal if other members agree to toughen it.

The president has long criticized the 2015 agreement, which lifted most U.S. and international sanctions against the country. In return, Iran agreed to restrictions on its nuclear program making it impossible to produce a bomb, along with rigorous inspections.

The decision deals a profound blow to some of America's closest allies — including Britain, France and Germany, who joined the U.S. only three years ago to sign the deal.

I will be announcing my decision on the Iran Deal tomorrow from the White House at 2:00pm.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2018

Under the terms of the accord, the U.S. and others withdrew economic sanctions on Iran in return for it giving up the means to make nuclear weapons. But the deal has time limits and does not address Iran’s ballistic missile program or regional policies.

Saturday is the deadline for Trump to extend a series of waivers of existing sanctions.

If Trump fails to do that today, he will effectively yank the U.S. out of the deal, although amid intense lobbying from key allies and influential voices who favor staying in the pact, such as Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, he could opt to extend some, but not all, of the waivers, meaning the U.S. will still be in the deal in some form.

