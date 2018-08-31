Social media users read some hostility on Meghan McCain's face as Vice President Mike Pence spoke during a memorial service for her father, the late Sen. John McCain, in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda Friday.

It's no secret that there is little love lost between the McCains and President Donald Trump. Trump was not invited to McCain's memorial services, making the president's loyal VP the highest-ranking member of the White House present at the Capitol ceremony.

"The president asked me to be here, on behalf of a grateful nation, to pay a debt of honor and respect to a man who served his country throughout his life," Pence said at the memorial.

Later, Pence added, "As President Trump said yesterday, we respect his service to the country."

At that point during his remarks, Meghan McCain's eyes appeared to snap on Pence, in a move some users identified as "side-eye."

Merriam-Webster defines side-eye as, "a sidelong glance or gaze especially when expressing scorn, suspicion, disapproval, or veiled curiosity."

Over the years, Trump, who did not serve in the military, has demeaned McCain's status as a former prisoner of war, implied he gave up information to his captors and mocked injuries he sustained as a prisoner.

The president has kept his condolences to a minimum since McCain's death last weekend.

Observers on Twitter were certain Meghan McCain was channeling some of her anger at Trump in Pence's direction as he spoke.

