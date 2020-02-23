ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey's interior minister says seven people have been killed in Turkey in a magnitude 5.7 earthquake that struck western Iran.

The quake centered on the Iranian city of Khoy early Sunday and affected villages in the Turkish province of Van.

The Turkish interior minister told a news conference in Ankara that three children and four adults were killed in Turkey's Baskule district. He added that five injured people had been taken to hospital while others remained trapped under the debris of fallen buildings.

Last month a quake centered on the eastern Turkish city of Elazig killed more than 40 people.

