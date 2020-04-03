WASHINGTON — Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will face ex-college football coach Tommy Tuberville in a Republican runoff March 31 as the former Alabama senator seeks to regain the longtime seat he held.

Sessions and Tuberville won the most votes in the primary Tuesday to advance from a crowded primary field. Awaiting the runoff winner in November is the Democratic incumbent, Doug Jones.

Sessions served in the Senate for two decades before becoming President Donald Trump's first attorney general. Tuberville used to coach at Auburn University. Trump has so far stayed silent on the race.