Reports: Samuel E. Wright, voice of Sebastian in 'The Little Mermaid,' dies at 74

Samuel E. Wright, the actor who voiced Sebastian in "The Little Mermaid," has died, according to multiple reports. He was 74.

In addition to voicing the stern but lovable crustacean in the animated Disney film, Wright was the original actor behind Mufasa in Broadway's "The Lion King," according to the Disney-focused WDW News Today. And, he voiced Kron in the 2000 Disney movie "Dinosaur."

His other non-Disney credits include appearances on "Law & Order," "Simon & Simon" and "Spenser For Hire." And he played Officer Turk Adams, partner to Officer Enos Strate, in the short-lived "Dukes of Hazzard" spinoff "Enos" in the early 1980s.

The cause of death was not immediately revealed.

Wright's hometown of Montgomery, N.Y., posted about his passing on Facebook.