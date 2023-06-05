Royal watchers packed DC pub to watch the coronation

Millions of people watched the historic coronation ceremony around the globe.

WASHINGTON — The coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla brought out royal watchers at dawn across the DMV to take in the proceedings.

"I got this crown for my 40th birthday, which unfortunately was in 2020, so there was no better avenue to wear it than here," said Erica Miller, who wore a multi-colored tiara for the occasion.

Miller turned out with friends at 6 a.m. at the Queen Vic to watch the historic coronation ceremony going on at Westminster Abbey.

They came for the history, but also for the fun and the fashion.

"I love the capes, I think we need to bring capes back from this," said Miller. "They're beautiful, the fashion's amazing."

The Queen Vic often holds watches for soccer matches, and they're popular, but this event was a seated event, and they sold out at 110 tickets.

Owner Ryan Gordon says events like Queen Elizabeth’s funeral draw a lot of interest in the District, and the coronation followed suit.

"Sometimes when you're not in the best of places during the funeral you want to drink more, you can drink that's one thing we've always said at the Queen Vic like with soccer being really early, we give Americans a reason to come drink at 7:30," said Gordon.

"For King Charles, I hope they become more diverse and inclusive and that they celebrate all people, not only in the UK but all of their territories because this is his moment, this is his time to shine," said Shannon O'Keefe of DC.

O’Keefe says as a royal watcher, seeing King Charles III and Queen Camilla take their places in history is worth the early morning.