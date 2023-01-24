Riley Keough posts touching tribute to late mom Lisa Marie Presley

The Instagram post comes just days after Presley's memorial service.

WASHINGTON — Riley Keough posted photos of final moments shared with her late mother Lisa Marie Presley.

The 33-year-old actress shared a touching photo of her and Presley on Instagram Tuesday, just days after Presley's memorial service at Graceland, Elvis Presley's famous estate in Memphis, Tenn.

"I feel blessed to have a photo of the last time I saw my beautiful mama," Keough said in her Instagram caption.

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, died on Jan. 12 at the age of 54, hours after being hospitalized for a medical emergency. An official cause of death has yet to be determined.

Keough did not speak at the memorial service. Her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, read a statement in which she remembers Lisa Marie taking her for ice cream, bringing her tea sets from Cracker Barrel and leaving notes in her lunchbox.

Smith-Petersen also revealed that he and Keough privately welcomed a daughter last year, PEOPLE reports.

"I hope that I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters," Petersen said while reading his wife's statement. "Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humor, my manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity."

Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie's mother, shared her first message after her daughter's passing on Monday.

"Thank you all for your condolences, you have touched me with your words," the 71-year-old said on Twitter. "It has been a very difficult time but just knowing your love is out there makes a difference."