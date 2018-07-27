Forget scripts and song lyrics -- actress Priyanka Chopra and musician Nick Jonas are reportedly ready to say "I do."

People magazine and E! News report overnight Thursday the two are engaged after the "Close" singer shut down a Tiffany & Co. to shop for engagement bling earlier this month. USA TODAY has reached out to reps for comment.

A possible romance between Chopra, 36, and Jonas, 25, made headlines in May when the two were spotted spending time together over Memorial Day weekend. Last month, the couple spent time in India and Chopra acted as Jonas' plus-one at a family member's wedding.

"Bharat" director Ali Abbas Zafar may have hinted at a shift in Jonas and Chopra's relationship on Twitter, People magazine points out.

"Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special , she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her," the filmmaker tweeted Thursday night.

"Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life."

Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special , she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her ... Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life 😊😉😍 — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 27, 2018

