Jif will send coupons to replace your peanut butter after salmonella recall

WASHINGTON — Customers who bought Jif peanut butter affected by the nationwide recall can now apply for a coupon to replace their recalled products.

On Jif's website, customers can now put in their item's lot code number on a dedicated page. If it matches one of the recalled jars, Jif will review the claim and send a coupon for a replacement product.

Those who have completed the form are being told that they will get their coupons in approximately six weeks.

According to the CDC, there are 14 confirmed cases of the salmonella strain linked to the recalled peanut butter, but the true number of illnesses is likely higher. At least two of those cases have resulted in hospitalization.

On Saturday, J.M. Smucker (Jif's parent company) issued a voluntary recall for dozens of peanut butter products with lot code numbers between 1274425 and 2140425 because of possible salmonella contamination.

It's unclear exactly how many jars were affected, but the recalled peanut butter varieties include creamy, crunchy, natural honey, reduced fat creamy and several others. The jars were sold nationwide.

The CDC and the FDA are recommending all peanut butter included in the recall be thrown out. Because peanut butter has a very long shelf life, be sure to check all Jif peanut butter you have at home to check whether it's part of the recall.

Because the peanut butter may be contaminated with salmonella, it should not be eaten or served. Any utensils or surfaces that have touched the peanut butter should be thoroughly washed with soap.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA. Healthy people infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.