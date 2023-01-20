Regal Cinemas closing 39 more movie theaters amid bankruptcy

Cineworld, which owns Regal Cinemas, plans to reject the movie theaters' leases on Feb. 15.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WASHINGTON — Regal Cinemas is planning to close dozens of its theaters across the country next month.

The move comes four months after Cineworld Group LLC, the British company that owns Regal Cinemas, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States.

The plan to close 39 additional theaters in the coming weeks was revealed Tuesday in a filing from Cineworld's bankruptcy case.

The company plans to reject the theaters' leases on Feb. 15.

Cineworld said in the filing it estimates closing these theaters will save approximately $22 million annually.

Around 500 Regal theaters currently remain across the country, according to its website. It is the second-largest movie theater chain in the U.S. behind AMC Theatres, which has around 950 theaters globally.

California and New York have the most Regal theaters closing, with 7 set to shutter in California and 6 closing in New York.

Full list of closing Regal Cinemas

Alaska

Tikahtnu Stadium 16 IMAX & RPX (Anchorage, Alaska)

California

Hemet Cinema 12 (Avenue Hemet, California)

Berkeley 7 (Berkeley, California)

Metro Point (Costa Mesa, California)

Parkway Plaza Stadium 18 & IMAX (El Cajon, California)

Escondido Stadium 16 & IMAX (Escondido, California)

Sherman Oaks Galleria 16 (Los Angeles, California)

Yorba Linda & IMAX (Yorba Linda, California)

Colorado

SouthGlenn Stadium 14 (Centennial, Colorado)

Meadows Stadium 12 (Littleton, Colorado)

District of Columbia

Gallery Place Stadium 14 (Washington, DC)

Florida

Shadowood 16 (Boca Raton, Florida)

South Beach Stadium 18 & IMAX (Miami, Florida)

Hawaii

Keauhou Stadium 7 (Kailua Kona, Hawaii)

Illinois

Bolingbrook Stadium 12 (Bolingbrook, Illinois)

Round Lake Beach Stadium 18 (Round Lake Beach, Illinois)

Maine

Brunswick 10 (Brunswick, Maine)

Maryland

Bowie Stadium 14 (Bowie, Maryland)

Rockville Center Stadium 13 (Rockville, Maryland)

Massachusetts

Fenway Stadium 13 & RPX (Boston, Massachusetts)

Nebraska

Omaha Stadium 16 (Omaha, Nebraska)

Nevada

Village Square Stadium 18 (Las Vegas, Nevada)

New Hampshire



Concord 10 (Concord, New Hampshire)

New Jersey

Hamilton Commons Stadium 14 (Mays Landing, New Jersey)

Pohatcong Stadium 12 (Phillipsburg, New Jersey)

New Mexico

Santa Fe Stadium 14 (Santa Fe, New Mexico)

New York

Elmwood Center 16 (Buffalo, New York)

Ithaca Mall Stadium 14 (Ithaca, New York)

Cortlandt Town Center (Mohegan Lake, New York)

Union Square Stadium 14 (New York, New York)

Greece Ridge Stadium 12 (Rochester, New York)

Transit Center Stadium 18 & IMAX (Williamsville, New York)

North Carolina

Beaver Creek Stadium 12 (Apex, North Carolina)

Ohio

Montrose Movies Stadium 12 (Akron, Ohio)

Pennsylvania

Barn Plaza Stadium 14 (Doylestown, Pennsylvania)

Oaks Stadium 24 (Oaks, Pennsylvania)

Virginia

Stonefield Stadium 14 & IMAX (Charlottesville, Virginia)

Greenbrier Stadium 13 (Chesapeake, Virginia)

Washington