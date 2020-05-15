Attorney: Sworn affidavits clear Seahawks CB Quinton Dunbar of armed robbery

Five witnesses attested that Dunbar was not involved in the robbery at a party in Miramar, Fla., his attorney said.

MIAMI — The attorney for Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar says he has five signed affidavits from witnesses that exonerate his client in an armed robbery.

Attorney Michael Grieco told The Associated Press on Friday that the five witnesses attested that Dunbar was not involved in the robbery earlier this week. Grieco said the affidavits were presented to prosecutors in Broward County but authorities still want Dunbar to turn himself in.

Greico has been in contact with authorities regarding Dunbar's surrender but declined to say when that would happen.

“Law enforcement and the state attorney's office are both now aware that my client is innocent,” Greico said.

Police in Miramar, Florida, issued arrest warrants Thursday for Dunbar and New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker after multiple witnesses accused them of an armed robbery at a party. Each man faces four counts of armed robbery with a firearm. Baker faces an additional four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. The residential community is located between Fort Lauderdale and Miami.

Baker, 22, and Dunbar, 27, were attending a cookout at a Miramar home Wednesday night when a fight broke out, and Baker pulled out a handgun, the warrant said. Baker, Dunbar and two other men began robbing other people at the party of thousands of dollars in cash, watches and other valuables, witnesses told investigators.