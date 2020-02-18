Queen Elizabeth II's nephew and his wife have amicably agreed to end their marriage. The couple revealed the decision in a statement Monday.

The Earl of Snowden, David Armstrong-Jones, and his wife Serena, the Countess of Snowden, had been married for more than 25 years and have two children. Armstrong-Jones is the son of the monarch's late sister, Princess Margaret, and became earl in 2017 upon the death of his father, the former celebrity photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones.

The announcement comes only days after one of the monarch's grandsons, Peter Phillips, and wife Autumn also revealed their divorce.

Phillips is the son of Princess Anne. He and his wife said they planned to share custody of their two childen.