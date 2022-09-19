Mourners gather at DC British pub early for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

The pub filled up before dawn for people to watch proceedings in London.

WASHINGTON — Some British pubs in D.C. opened early Monday to allow people to watch the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II live, including the Queen Vic on H Street in Northeast.

Walking into a British pub a continent away from the royal funeral, early morning patrons arrived at 5:30 am, joined by a common urge not to witness history alone.

"It just didn’t feel proper to me, sitting in my house in my pajamas by myself," Yosi Zelalem of D.C. said. "I just felt like if I had a chance to watch this moment, I might as well watch it out here."

Owner of the Queen Vic, Ryan Gordon, offered 100 free tickets for the viewing and all were taken, with many arriving early. He said patrons who have watched soccer matches at the pub requested it.

"She's been Queen as long as I've been alive, and as long as anyone I've seen here has been alive," Gordon said. "We have the Dubonnet which is the Queen’s drink ... We also have the Bucks Fizz for people to toast and of course there's just a good cup of British tea."

The mood Monday morning was somber. Many people dressed up and wore black to pay their respects. For Debora Lyons of D.C., thinking of the Queen’s dedication brings her to tears.

"I really admired her steadfast devotion to her people and her country, and her family, because I'm sure it must have been really tempting at times to take the money and run to live a life of luxury," Lyons said. "But she sacrificed so much and I really admire that about her."

Watching the royal family at Westminster Abbey also left mourners asking, what’s next for the monarchy?