Watch live: President Trump to hold news conference as stimulus package talks continue

President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak from the White House at 5 pm Eastern on Tuesday. Officials have not said what his news conference will cover.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The White House announced that President Donald Trump will be holding a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Officials have yet to say what the topic of the news conference would be, but it comes as White House negotiators returned to Capitol Hill to meet with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi about the next coronavirus aid package.

Democrats have proposed $3 trillion in relief through the HEROES Act and Republicans have a $1 trillion counteroffer called the HEALS Act. At stake are millions of Americans' jobless benefits, school reopenings and eviction protections.

Striking any agreement between Congress and President Donald Trump by Friday's deadline for expiring aid will be daunting.

Key to the debate is the $600 weekly unemployment benefit bump that is expiring for millions of jobless Americans. Republicans want to slash it to $200 a week as an incentive to push people back to work. Democrats have shown flickers of willingness to curb the federal aid, but are refusing to go that low.

Republicans defend cuts to unemployment assistance, saying the federal supplement is too generous, on top of state benefits, and people should not be paid more while they are at home than they would if they were on the job.

With the virus death toll climbing and 4.2 million infections nationwide, both parties are eager for a deal. There is widespread agreement that more money is needed for virus testing, to help schools prepare to open in the fall and to shore up small businesses.

The Trump administration also announced Tuesday it will deny new applications for so-called “Dreamer” immigrants and limit renewals to one year instead of two. Tuesday's announcement comes despite reversals in court that kept alive the Obama-era program to shield young people from deportation. The Supreme Court ruled last month that Trump failed to follow rule-making procedures when he tried to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program but kept a window open for him to try again. A federal judge in Maryland ruled earlier this month that DACA should be restored to original form before September 2017.