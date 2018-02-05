Could we really end up with a new branch of the military?

As he presented the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy to the Army football team for its victory over both Air Force and Navy last year, President Trump suggested Tuesday that there could be a sixth branch in the making.

"We're actually thinking of a sixth — and that would be the Space Force," he said, after calling out the existing military branches. "Does that make sense? Because we are getting very big in space, both militarily and for other reasons and we are seriously thinking of the Space Force."

It's an idea he has floated before. In March, while speaking to members of the military in San Diego, the president said his national strategy for space "recognizes that space is a war-fighting domain just like the land, air and sea."

The looks on the faces of these Army football players when Donald Trump starts talking about the "Space Force" again have me dying 😂☠ pic.twitter.com/bhese16qds — Josh Sánchez (@jnsanchez) May 1, 2018

Trump once again floats his idea for a Space Force — says he is seriously considering it. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) May 1, 2018

Contributing: David Jackson

© 2018 USATODAY.COM