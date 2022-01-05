Here are the $632.6 million Powerball winning numbers

The Powerball jackpot has grown by more than $70 million in two days. Here are the winning numbers from Wednesday's drawing.

The numbers were drawn for the seventh largest jackpot in Powerball's history Wednesday. An estimated $632.6 million was on the line with a cash payout close to $450 million.

The winning numbers were 6, 14, 25, 33, 46 and the Powerball was 17. The Power Play multiplier was 2x.

Powerball did not immediately announce a jackpot winner. It often can take a couple of hours for an announcement, particularly when the jackpot gets this high and there are more tickets to sort through.

Here are the 10 largest Powerball payouts, according to the lottery.

1. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 (Prize shared by winners in CA, FL, TN)

2. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 (WI)

3. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 (MA)

4. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 (MD)

5. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 (CA)

6. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 (IA, NY)

7. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 (FL)

8. $587.5 Million – Nov. 28, 2012 (AZ, MO)

9. $564.1 Million – Feb. 11, 2015 (NC, PR, TX)

10. $559.7 Million – Jan. 6, 2018

If there is no jackpot winner Wednesday, the amount could climb into the $700 million range for the next drawing. The Powerball website says game sales are usually stronger for a Saturday, which means the jackpot will be pushed higher on those days.

The jackpot reached $561.3 million on Monday night. The estimated prize right afterward was announced at $575 million. That jumped to $610 million Tuesday and then $630 million Wednesday, with Powerball attributing "fast-growing sales across the country."

Lottery officials said there were more than 1.8 million tickets that won a cash prize in Monday's drawing.

The chance of winning the jackpot is minuscule at one in 292.2 million. The odds of winning in general are 1 in 24.9. It's not uncommon to have months go by without a grand prize winner.

The last time someone hit jackpot was Oct. 4 in California, winning $699.8 million. That jackpot was the seventh largest in U.S. lottery history and fifth largest in Powerball history.

Powerball is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2.