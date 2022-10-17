3 new millionaires as Powerball jackpot jumps to $508 million

Powerball's winless streak continues, sending Wednesday's jackpot above the $500 million mark.

WASHINGTON — Powerball's next jackpot has crossed an estimated half a billion dollars after remaining winless for weeks.

The winning Powerball numbers from Monday night's drawing were 19-30-36-46-60 with the Powerball 25 and Power Play 3.

There were no winners of Monday's jackpot prize of $480 million, but there were million-dollar winners in Iowa and Wisconsin, and another player in Kentucky won $2 million by matching all five numbers and the Power Play.

Players must match all five numbers and the Powerball to win the grand prize. The odds of that happening are slim with less than 1 in 292 million. There have been 32 drawings in a row now without a grand prize winner.

Players will get another chance at the ever-growing prize on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The jackpot currently sits at $508 million, with a cash option of $256.3 million.

Despite the narrow odds of winning the grand prize, the shot at becoming a millionaire isn't out of the question. After Saturday's drawing, a couple people woke up as millionaires after two tickets matched the five numbers. The winning million-dollar tickets were bought in Texas and Ohio.

This summer's near-record $1.377 billion Mega Millions jackpot sent Americans in a lottery frenzy in July, until a winner in Illinois took home the grand prize. Two people came forward last month to claim that prize, but they chose to stay anonymous.

Powerball still holds the world record for largest jackpot with a whopping $1.586 billion prize won in 2016. That prize was shared by winners in Tennessee, Florida and California.

Powerball's current $508 million jackpot would need to remain winless for a while before it reached all-time record status, though it's inching closer to the tenth-largest Powerball prize of $564.1 million.

Here's a look at the biggest U.S. jackpots ever, according to the Associated Press: