Authorities in North Haven, Conn. responded to a person barricaded in a building Wednesday night, according to police.

Local media reported there was a fire and explosion after a SWAT team arrived at a home. Photos from reporters show large flames and billowing smoke.

Explosion then fire during North Haven stand-off. We’re on Quinnipiac Ave. #wfsb pic.twitter.com/iPt7FQSATV — Matthew Campbell (@mgmcampbell) May 3, 2018

#BREAKING just got these pics from resident in the area of a reported house explosion during a police standoff in #NorthHaven @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/oMBKy1fGg7 — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) May 3, 2018

There are road closures in effect in the neighborhood about a mile north of New Haven as authorities respond to the situation, police said.

