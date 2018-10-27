There is an active shooting in Pittsburgh near a local synagogue, local media outlets report.

The Pittsburgh Public Safety Department has confirmed via Twitter that the active shooting taking place around Wilkins and Shady area in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

ALERT: There is an active shooter in the area of WILKINS and Shady. Avoid the area. More info will be released when it is available. — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) October 27, 2018

No other information has been released by authorities.

The scene is still very active and there’s a big police presence in the area, according to local station KDKA.

This is a developing story, check back here for more udpates.



