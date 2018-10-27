There is an active shooting in Pittsburgh near a local synagogue, local media outlets report.
The Pittsburgh Public Safety Department has confirmed via Twitter that the active shooting taking place around Wilkins and Shady area in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
No other information has been released by authorities.
The scene is still very active and there’s a big police presence in the area, according to local station KDKA.
This is a developing story, check back here for more udpates.
