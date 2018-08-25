Ohio's two senators will cast their votes on partisan lines when it comes to President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown announced Friday he will oppose Kavanaugh.

“After thoroughly reviewing his record, meeting with him face-to-face, and listening to Ohioans, I am convinced Judge Kavanaugh would side with special interests over working people and threaten the rights of Ohioans,” said Brown, who is up for re-election this year. "Working people need Justices who will put their rights first, not Justices who will side with insurance companies over cancer survivors, financial scammers over customers, or massive corporations over American workers.”

Republican Sen. Rob Portman meanwhile has said he'll enthusiastically support Kavanaugh.

"Judge Kavanaugh is an immensely qualified, highly respected judge & most importantly, he’s a good man with a big heart," Portman tweeted last month. "He is the right nominee for #SCOTUS and I’m proud to support his confirmation."

Republicans have a narrow 50-49 majority in the Senate due to the absence of ailing Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., and can't afford a single defection on Kavanaugh if every Democrat votes no.

Kavanagh, 53, is a conservative who, in replacing retired Justice Anthony Kennedy, could tip the court rightward for a generation.

The Associated Press contributed

