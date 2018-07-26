Update, 4:30 p.m.

The Carr Fire is now 28,763 acres and still 10 percent contained.

Update, 3:20 p.m.

The business community is coming together to help Carr Fire victims.

From the Hearth will be serving evacuees for free at all of its locations in the greater Redding area. A drink comes with the free meal. The kitchen closes at 8 p.m.

In addition, Bleachers Sports Bar & Grill is giving away french fries and burgers to residents displaced by the Carr Fire.

Sean Gardiner, manager at Bleachers, said the giveaway is a collaboration with R&R Meats in Redding.

“We just want to help out the community,” Gardiner said.

Bleachers’ kitchen closes at 10:30 p.m.

Many hotels in Redding are filling up or are already full housing firefighters and evacuees.

Update, 2:30 p.m.

Some radio stations in the area are off the air because of transmitter damage from the fire.

An employee of Results Radio told the Record Searchlight that all of the company's stations except 96.1 FM were temporarily off the air because of damage from the fire. That station is still broadcasting fire updates.

Update, 11:35 a.m.

California Gov. Jerry Brown has declared a state of emergency in Shasta County due to the Carr Fire and other fires burning in the area.

Sheriff Tom Bosenko has also declared a local state of emergency.

In addition, United Way has established a relief fund.

Update, 11:10 a.m.

Mike Hebrard, Cal Fire chief of the Shasta-Trinity Unit, said at a news conference Thursday morning that winds are pushing the Carr Fire northeast toward Shasta Dam.

"The fire right now, to the north, is essentially running toward Shasta Dam," Hebrard said.

He said air tankers need "clean air" in which to fly and drop retardant. Helicopters also can't fly when it's too smoky.

"Once the inversion breaks, usually you'll get all of the smoke start rising up out of the valley and that's when the tankers can drop in there," Hebrard said.

"There's a safety factor — you can't go in blind doing those drops," he said.

Shasta County Sheriff Tom Bosenko said the fire has shut down the Sacramento River Trail because trail users on the western edge near Keswick were in danger.

Additionally, customers of the Centerville Water District west of Redding are being asked to boil their water because their water system has lost power.

Hebrard said the goal right now is to keep the fire from going east of Iron Mountain Road in the Keswick area and prevent it from moving closer to Redding.

Fire is surrounding the Cal Fire station at Highway 299 and Iron Mountain Road.

“We are trying to cut it off on Iron Mountain Road and keep it north away from the city,” Hebrard said. “So if we can get that today, that’s a big win.”

The weather will continue to be a challenge for firefighters.

“If you’ve seen the weather we are going to be 110 for the next week, so know we are going to be up against this,” Hebrard said.

Authorities urge residents to evacuate when they are told and pack clothes, important documents, medicines, cell phone charges and other materials. Be prepared to be away from home for two to three days, Bosenko said.

“People who refuse to evacuate not only put themselves and family in danger, they are putting fire personnel in danger,” Bosenko said.

At this time, there are no reported injuries or fatalities from the fire.

Meanwhile, boat docks at Oak Bottom Marina in Whiskeytown Lake and the concession store there have been destroyed.

“The only buildings left standing down there right now are the fire station and a couple of the restrooms,” Hebrard said. “The concession stands are burned up.”

About 40 boats at the marina have burned up too, he said.

"Just incredible fire behavior they're seeing out there," Hebrard said.

The fire destroyed three outbuildings in French Gulch on Monday and several structures burned Thursday along Rock Creek and Benson roads.

"We're doing everything we can to save every structure that we can," Hebrard said.

"People in (west) Redding are probably seeing embers landing on their cars," he said.

Update, 10:30 a.m.

There are no evacuations currently affecting areas within the Redding city limits, city of Redding officials said as of 10 a.m. Thursday.

"An incorrect evacuation message sent to Mary Lake residents, as well as other areas of the city, was released earlier today, and emergency officials would like to clarify that message," city officials said.

Hebrard said the fire took off Wednesday night, spotting up to a half a mile ahead of the main fire. The fire was pushed by wind being sucked in from the coast, he said.

“What we have is a condition here where it’s 110 degrees in the valley; it’s 60 degrees on the coast. The hot air rises, the air sucks in and that is the winds we are getting about 7-8 o’clock every night. And it is pushing that fire basically to the east, to the north” said Mike Hebrard, Shasta County fire chief.

“So the fire right now to the north is essentially running to towards the dam, Shasta Dam,” he said.

It’s going to be hot for the next several days, he said, so firefighters are expecting the same fire weather conditions for at least the next week.

“So we have to take measures to be very direct with the fire line, and going and getting after it every opportunity we get,” Hebrard said.

Update,10:20 a.m.

Evacuation orders issued for west of Buenaventura and Highway 299 exclude the Mary Lake subdivision.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office has scheduled a press conference at 10:30 a.m.

A Record Searchlight reporter will be at the briefing and will provide Facebook Live coverage.

Update, 9:45 a.m.

Caltrans is reporting via Facebook said that residents in the area of Buenaventura and Highway 299/Eureka Way are being told to evacuate.

The fire continues to move east toward Redding.

MeMatt Switzer, a spokesman for Whiskeytown National Recreation Area, was surveying the damage at Oak Bottom Marina.

The Carr Fire has destroyed some 40 boats at Oak Bottom Marina on Whiskeytown Lake. (Photo: Jim Schultz)

Switzer likened the damage to a tornado because there were a lot of boats that were destroyed but others left untouched by the fire.

“It’s something else, isn’t?” he said of the destruction.

Officials have said that 40 boats and some buildings were destroyed at Oak Bottom.

Update, 9:20 a.m.

None of the mandatory evacuations orders issued for the Carr Fire are affecting areas within the city of Redding, city officials said.

"City staff are monitoring utility usage as the fire progresses, and at this time all systems are in full working order. We will provide updates as the day progresses," the news release said.

For more information about the fire and evacuations, call the Cal Fire at (530) 225-2510, and for disaster relief call the Red Cross hotline at (844) 236-0153.

Update, 8:55 a.m.

The Carr Fire is threatening 192 structures, Cal Fire reported around 8:30 a.m.

Cody McCoy, who lives on Rock Creek Road, said he is packed up and ready to go. He said he was up all night watching the fire from his rooftop.

While Rock Creek Road is under an evacuation order, McCoy said he is waiting until the last moment to leave.

Meanwhile, smoke from the fire is affecting the air throughout the North State.

Tehama County has issued an air quality advisory, telling unusually sensitive people to limit prolonged outdoor exertions.

Update, at 8:40 a.m.

The fire has burned down to Whiskeytown Lake but the recreation area's Visitor Center is still standing, Cal Fire officials said.

The fire is burning just west of Iron Mountain Road.

Meanwhile, heavy smoke from the fire is hampering efforts to battle the fire from the air, Cal Fire division chief Chris Anthony said.

“They can’t see anything,” Anthony said.

Air tankers are in the air but they can only hit certain spots due to the smoke.

Anthony said he has not heard of anymore homes destroyed or damage but added that firefighters are surrounding certain neighborhoods to protect homes.

Ash from the fire has reached as far east as the community of Oak Run.

Update, 7:50 a.m.

At least one home on South Fork Mountain and Benson in Old Shasta has been destroyed.

Naamon Fox, 53, walks along Highway 299. Fox's home in Old Shasta was destroyed by the Carr Fire around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 26, 2018. (Photo: Jim Schultz)

Naamon Fox, 53, said his home burned down around 5:30 a.m.

“We saw the flames come down the hill,” Fox said.

Fox talked to a Record Searchlight reporter near the incident command center at Buenaventura Boulevard and Highway 299.

Fox said he and his family had lived at the home for more than 30 years. They were able to safely evacuate and no one was injured.

For Fox, the loss is heartbreaking and he knows many firefighters who also live in the surrounding neighborhood.

“A lot of people fighting the fire live here,” he said.

Update, 7:30 p.m.

At least two homes were engulfed in flames on Rock Creek Road, Cal Fire Chief Mike Hebrard is confirming.

He also confirms the fire destroyed 40 boats and some building at Oak Bottom Marina.

Hebrard said firefighters trying to prevent the boats from burning up by untied several and let them go into the lake.

Update, 7:10 a.m.

The California Highway Patrol is reporting via Twitter that the fire is in Old Shasta.

“If you live in West Redding start packing and be prepared! This fire is out of control!” the tweet said.

The #CarrFire is in Old Shasta! If you live in West Redding start packing and be prepared! This fire is out of control!#thisisnotadrill — CHP Redding (@CHPRedding) July 26, 2018

Update, 7:23 a.m.

At least two homes were engulfed in flames on Rock Creek Road, Cal Fire Chief Mike Hebrard is confirming.

He also confirms the fire burned down some buildings and destroyed 40 boats at Oak Bottom Marina.

Hebrard said firefighters trying to prevent the watercrafts from burning up, untied as many as they could.

Update, 6:47 a.m.

The Carr Fire has nearly tripled in size. Cal Fire now estimates the fire is 20,000 acres, with 10 percent containment.

Authorities say they are staging at the Shasta Fairgrounds in Anderson.

Update, 6:35 a.m.

Emergency personnel are on Swasey Drive and Lower Springs Road to notify people they need to evacuate.

Firefighters on scene said the fire is on Highway 299, and there is a possibility it may jump south near the area of Victoria Drive.

Authorities said they were helping an elderly woman evacuate.

Update, 6:20 a.m.

Cal Fire officials in their update at 6:11 a.m. say the fire remains at 6,773 acres with 10 percent containment.

Update, 5:55 a.m.

Authorities are shutting down Highway 299 at Buenaventura Boulevard in Redding as the Carr Fire continues to push east.

The fire has forced all of Keswick and Old Shasta to evacuate, and it's possible structures in the fire's path have been damaged or destroyed.

"The wind is erratic and we've got multiple structures involved," said a firefighter communicating on scanner radio traffic.

Important #CarrFire Update 7/26 a.m. - SR 299W closure for westbound traffic is now at Buenaventura Blvd. Closure to eastbound traffic remains at Buckhorn Summit. Photos from Roger Lucas @CaltransD2 Maintenance earlier this morning off SR 299W pic.twitter.com/7IMF0wOR3G — Caltrans District 2 (@CaltransD2) July 26, 2018

At 5:40 a.m., authorities communicating with each other were going to houses on Swasey Drive and Red Bluff Road to tell people they needed to evacuate, according to scanner radio traffic.

Evacuations also were called for Lower Springs Road.

Original story

A line of cars, pickups and campers — some pulling boats — headed toward Redding in the early hours Thursday, as the Carr Fire inched closer to Old Shasta and Keswick, forcing new evacuations.

Ash from the Carr Fire made it to Oak Run on Thursday. (Photo: Feenix Carlisle)

Shasta County Sheriff's deputies, as well as firefighters, went door to door to notify people to get out of the area, about 2.5 miles east of Whiskeytown National Recreation Area.

Efrain Holguin was camping with a group of about 25 family members in the Dry Creek Group campground when firefighters showed up.

"Cal Fire came over and told us we had to leave, that the fire was getting too close before you got trapped in there," he said from his pickup, which he had pulled over on Highway 299 in Old Shasta while the group found hotels to stay in Redding.

A resident took this photo about 3 a.m., Thursday, July 26, 2018 from Benson Drive at start of the dirt road. (Photo: Contributed by Brennan Fox)

The fire is moving east, pushed by winds

Just after 2 a.m., Shasta County Sheriff's Sgt. Rob Sandbloom did not have an estimate for the size of the fire but said it was growing and moving east toward Benson Drive, Rock Creek Road and Iron Mountain Road and Old Shasta.

Evacuations are for residents in the towns of Keswick and Old Shasta and on Iron Mountain Road, Middle Creek Road and Muletown Road and all the streets off those main roads.

A reader took this photo around 12:20 a.m. from the corner of Rock Creek Road and Benson Drive in the Keswick and Old Shasta area. (Photo: Contributed by Natalie Ducat)

Evacuations remain in place for residents in French Gulch, Highway 299 and Whiskey Creek, he said.

"It's important to take these evacuation notices seriously. Get out of the area. There are very heavy winds right now. The fire is being fanned. The fire is moving," said Sandbloom, who with deputies, was stationed at J's Market on Highway 299 in Old Shasta to assist with the evacuations and track officers who are in the path of the fire. "This is not normal fire conditions (or) fire behavior that we've had in Shasta County."

The shelter for new evacuees is Shasta High School.

The fire has forced new road closures

On the west end of the fire area: Highway 299 is closed at the Buckhorn Summit.

On the east end: Highway 299 is closed at Rock Creek Road to move people into Redding.

Iron Mountain Road is closed entirely to prevent traffic from going up the road or west on Highway 299.

Keswick Dam Road is closed at Keswick Dam.

Swasey Drive is closed at Red Bluff Road.

Here is a complete list of the roads, authorities ordered closing as of about 3 a.m.:

Rock Creek Rd, Wingfield Ln, Patches Tr, Hoppy Tr, Miner Gulch Rd, Bird Valley Dr, Pinecrest Dr, Sugar Pine Ln & Edwin Rd, Stardust Ln, Scotia Ln, Nova Ln, Granite Drive to Mockingbird Hill Intersection, Stone Terrace Wy, Cross Creek Dr, Manana Wy, Maverick Dr, Iola Dr, Glendale Pines Dr, Pantra Ln, Tucatan Tr, Walker Terr, Whispering Pines Dr, Bandana Mine Rd, Mi-Own Wy, Dekkas Pom Ct, Bandana Tr, Surprise Ln, Rancho Loh Ln, Gold Springs Pl, Gold Rush Dr, Forest Tr, Mining Claim Rd, Tanstaafl Ln, Millie St, Laurie St, Stella St, Oak St, Park St, George St, Wagner St, Benson Dr and Wilderland

#CarrFire New MANDATORY EVACUATION ORDERS: Rock Creek Rd & all roads coming off, Iron Mtn Rd & all roads coming off, & communities of Old Shasta and Keswick @ShastaSheriff pic.twitter.com/axH1dHsKBZ — CAL FIRE SHU (@CALFIRESHU) July 26, 2018

How did the fire start?

The Carr Fire — named for its location near the historic Carr Powerhouse off Highway 299 by Whiskeytown Lake — started about 1:15 p.m. Monday. Flames quickly created towering pyrocumulus clouds above the fire and swirling cinders.

Cal Fire has only said the fire was started by the "mechanical failure of the vehicle," while Whiskeytown officials have said that vehicle may have been a trailer.

How much did the fire grow overnight?

It's unknown. Cal Fire last reported just before 8 p.m. Wednesday the fire was 6,773 acres, with 10 percent containment.

Cal Fire officials had estimated earlier that day they had containment at 24 percent.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved