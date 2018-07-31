Indicators including recent satellite imagery show that North Korea is developing new missiles, according to a media report.

The Washington Post said Monday that U.S. intelligence agencies are seeing signs that Pyongyang could be building the missiles in the same research facility that manufactured the country’s first intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) that are capable of reaching the U.S. mainland.

Work could have begun to build at least one and possibly two liquid-fueled ICBMs at the site in Sanumdong, on the outskirts of the capital Pyongyang, WaPo reported, citing officials speaking on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to discuss classified intelligence.

The report came after President Donald Trump tweeted following a summit last month in Singapore with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that “there is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea." Kim pledged the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," at the summit, but the short agreement said nothing about inspections or a verification process to make sure North Korea follows through.

Last week, Trump said: "New images just today show that North Korea has begun the process of dismantling a key missile site, and we appreciate that," an apparent reference to a report by monitoring website 38 North that satellite imagery of North Korea’s main satellite launch facility indicated that Pyongyang had begun dismantling key facilities.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said at a Senate committee hearing last week that North Korea was still producing fissile material that is used to manufacture nuclear weapons, despite the pledge to denuclearize.

