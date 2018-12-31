Here's how the NFL playoff picture looks with Week 17 complete.

NFC

y* — 1. New Orleans Saints (13-3): NFC South champions. Clinched home field last week, so Sunday's loss to Carolina didn't hurt. Saints to face lowest-seeded NFC survivor coming out of wild-card weekend.

yz — 2. Los Angeles Rams (13-3): NFC West champions. Clinched bye with victory over San Francisco. Loss at New Orleans earlier this season cost them top seed. Rams will face highest-seeded NFC team left from wild-card round.

y — 3. Chicago Bears (12-4): NFC North champions. Rams didn't accommodate late push for bye. Da Bears will host Eagles on Sunday.

y — 4. Dallas Cowboys (10-6): NFC East champions. Win against Giants on Sunday had no bearing. 'Boys host Seahawks Saturday night.

x — 5. Seattle Seahawks (10-6): Wild card No. 1. Headed to Dallas for playoff opener Saturday night.

x — 6. Philadelphia Eagles (9-7): Wild card No. 2. They get to defend crown after all. Birds took care of business in Washington, then benefited from Minnesota's collapse. Reigning champs open title defense in Chicago.

AFC

y* — 1. Kansas City Chiefs (12-4): AFC West champions. They wrapped up division and home-field advantage by throttling Oakland. The question now, can the Chiefs actually win at Arrowhead, where they've lost six consecutive postseason games dating to 1995 playoffs? They'll face lowest-seeded AFC club coming out of wild-card weekend.

yz — 2. New England Patriots (11-5): AFC East champions. Defeat of Jets gives Pats bye, which has so often vaulted them to Super Bowl, for ninth consecutive season. They'll face highest-seeded AFC team advancing from wild-card weekend.

y — 3. Houston Texans (11-5): AFC South champions. They'll host division rival Colts on Saturday afternoon in postseason opener.

y — 4. Baltimore Ravens (10-6): AFC North champions. Hung on to beat scrappy Browns and basically eliminated rival Steelers in process. Ravens will host solid Chargers team they beat in Week 16 on Sunday afternoon.

x — 5. Los Angeles Chargers (12-4): Wild card No. 1. Bolts will be headed to Baltimore for rematch with Ravens next Sunday.

x — 6. Indianapolis Colts (10-6): Wild card No. 2. Winners of nine of their last 10, they get rubber match with Texans on Saturday.

x — clinched playoff berth

y — clinched division

z — clinched first-round bye

* — clinched home-field advantage

***

