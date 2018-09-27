Netflix released a new trailer the last season of "House of Cards" on Thursday.

The one-minute trailer features Claire Underwood, who is played by Robin Wright, taking over as president and declaring, "The reign of the middle-aged white man is over."

"It's going to be different for you and me," read the caption accompanying the video on Twitter.

It's going to be different for you and me. pic.twitter.com/OUc5bW4USm — House of Cards (@HouseofCards) September 27, 2018

It should come as no shock to "House of Cards" fans that Claire's husband Frank Underwood is absent from the new trailer and from Season 6. A previous teaser alluded to Underwood's death. Underwood was played by Kevin Spacey, but Netflix announced they were cutting ties with Spacey in November 2017, days after he was accused of sexual misconduct.

The cast and crew resumed production of the sixth and final season of "House of Cards" in February (sans it's former star) after the show went on a hiatus following the Spacey scandal.

The shortened season, which has eight episodes rather than the usual 13, is scheduled to hit the streaming service Nov. 2.

The trailer release comes just an hour before the public Senate hearing between Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, a California psychology professor who accuses Kavanaugh of attempting to rape her when they were teens.

Contributing: USA Today, Associated Press

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA