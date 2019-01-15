Razor maker Gillette has launched a new ad campaign to get men to take a second look at toxic masculinity in the age of #MeToo and bullying.

The nearly two-minute video shows men watching news reports and life around them and seeing or hearing about instances of assault, bullying, and sexual harassment.

The ad also mocks the old adage "boys will be boys" before turning the tables and showing fathers and young men taking action to stop inappropriate behavior.

Gillette said the ad plays off their tagline "The Best A Man Can Get."

"It’s time we acknowledge that brands, like ours, play a role in influencing culture," the company said on its website.

The company also said it will pledge $1 million per year for the next three years to non-profits that work to help men become role models for the next generation.