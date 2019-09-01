One of the co-founders of Woodstock 1969 has revealed the plans for an official 50th anniversary celebration of the Woodstock Music and Arts Fair.

One detail that might surprise fans is that the three-day festival won’t be taking place at the original site, and instead will be held at Watkins Glen International speedway in upstate New York.

Woodstock co-producer Michael Lang said in a release that the reason for this is that the original site in Bethel, New York, is too small for what organizers are planning.

According to organizers, the festival will include three main stages and feature more than 60 of the biggest names in music – ranging from rock and country, to pop and hip-hop. Organizers said they plan to release more details in the coming weeks about the lineup and ticket information.

The celebration, which will take place from Friday, Aug. 16 through Sunday, Aug. 18, is the only authorized commemoration of the iconic 1969 festival, according to a press release from the group.

“It’s time to put the speculation to rest and official announce that Woodstock 50 is happening,” Lang said in the release.

As the original 1969 festival was brought about by youth activism and awareness, the 50th anniversary celebration plans to channel that same passion for engagement.

“It’s so inspiring to see young people today channeling their passion in causes they care about,” Lang explained in the release. “That’s something that’s always been a part of Woodstock’s mission, and it’s a big focus at the 50th festival.”

By the end of January, Woodstock 50 plans to make a limited number of discounted pre-sale tickets available to college students between the ages of 18-25.

Woodstock 50 is presenting itself at a time where festivals are now the new norm with big names like Coachella, Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo, who all do their part to engage mass activism.

Also competing with Woodstock 50 will be an unaffiliated Woodstock called the Bethel Woods Music and Cultural Festival that will take place over the same anniversary weekend and be held on the same Bethel grounds as the original festival, according to the New York Times.