Netflix teases 'Father of the Bride 3(ish)' reunion special coming this week

The Banks family is getting back together for a reunion special!

WASHINGTON — After 25 years, the "Father of the Bride" Banks family is coming together for a special reunion amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new teaser from Netflix released Thursday.

The promo announced on Friday, Sept. 25, there will be a special "Father of the Bride 3(ish)" reunion special, which will be shown on Netflix's Facebook and YouTube channels at 6 p.m. ET.

It'll include original cast members Steve Martin, Diane Keaton, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Martin Short, Kieran Culkin, George Newbern and "a few special guests." It will also be written and directed by Nancy Meyers, who co-wrote the first two "Father of the Bride" films.

The teaser features several iconic scenes from the original 1991 movie and its sequel from 1995, along with what the Banks home supposedly looks like in 2020. In the teaser trailer, Keaton can be heard yelling for Martin's character to hurry up.

"I'm just washing my hands!" shouts Martin. "One more 'Happy Birthday' to go!"

Netflix said the event will be used to help benefit World Central Kitchen. The non-profit organization is working across America to safely distribute individually packaged, nutritious meals to those who cannot go outside due to the pandemic. A link was added to donate to their cause.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, the WCK said it has served more than 19 million meals in over 300 cities.