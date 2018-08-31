WASHINGTON — An astounding array of the nation's political, military, diplomatic and cultural leaders paid tribute to the late Sen. John McCain Friday as he lay in state at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.

McCain's casket, covered by an American flag, was carried up the marble steps of the Capitol by somber members of the U.S. armed forces as a sudden downpour erupted. It was placed on the simple pine catafalque hastily constructed in 1865 to hold the body of Abraham Lincoln.

At that moment, the 81-year-old senator became only the 31st person to lie in state over 166 years. Senators who served with him for decades stood at attention, hands on hearts; Sen. Jeff Flake, his Arizona colleague, fought back tears.

Vice President Mike Pence – standing in for the president with whom McCain frequently feuded, Donald Trump – hailed the senator as a man of iron will who never backed down from a fight.

“The president asked me to be here, on behalf of a grateful nation, to pay a debt of honor and respect to a man who served his country throughout his life," Pence said.

PHOTOS: John McCain remembered at US Capitol

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell recalled McCain's "signature cackle and that John McCain glint in his eye”

"He would fight tooth and nail for his vision of the common good," McConnell said. "Depending on the issue, you knew John would be either your staunchest ally or your most stubborn opponent.”

House Speaker Paul Ryan recalled arguments with McCain, when he discovered the former Navy pilot "really does talk like a sailor.”

But if he were to bring his own children or grandchildren to visit McCain's final resting place at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, where he will be buried Sunday, Ryan said he would tell them: “This is one of the bravest souls our nation has ever produced."

In a show of bipartisanship sought by McCain, who was deeply involved in the memorial planning, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer participated in the presentation of the official Senate wreath. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi joined Speaker Ryan in presenting the House arrangement.

Many top administration officials attended, including White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and several members of the Cabinet. Conspicuously missing was Trump, who was not invited.

The list of speakers will be expanded Saturday, when the two presidents who blocked McCain from reaching the Oval Office, George W. Bush and Barack Obama, honor McCain at Washington National Cathedral. Other speakers there will include former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, former senator Joe Lieberman and Meghan McCain, the senator's daughter.

A sense of history was palpable even before McCain's remains arrived inside the Capitol. Sen. Patrick Leahy, the longest-serving senator who arrived during the Ford administration, placed his hand on the black-clothed catafalque.

Here are further details of the weekend's events honoring the late senator.

Saturday

On Saturday at 8:30 a.m., a motorcade will carry the senator's body from the U.S. Capitol to Washington National Cathedral.

On the way, the procession will pause at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, where Cindy McCain will lay a ceremonial wreath honoring those who died during the Vietnam War. The public is welcome to line the procession route along Constitution Avenue to pay respects to the senator.

An invitation-only national memorial service celebrating the senator's life will begin at 10 a.m. at Washington National Cathedral.

McCain's daughter Meghan will give a tribute and daughter Sidney will give a reading. McCain's son, Jimmy, will read the poem "The Requiem."

McCain's close friend, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., will read from the gospels.

Bush was McCain's rival in the 2000 presidential race. The senator withdrew after losing a series of primaries to Bush on Super Tuesday. McCain later supported his former adversary.

As the GOP nominee in 2008, McCain lost to Obama. In McCain's concession speech at the Arizona Biltmore, he graciously spoke of the significance of Obama's win as the first African-American to hold the presidency.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM