NASA to release 'first-of-its-kind' video of rover landing on Mars

NASA promises the new video and photos it will be releasing on Monday will let everyone back on Earth see Mars like never before.

WASHINGTON — NASA said it plans to release "first-of-its-kind" footage on Monday showing the newest rover landing on the surface of Mars.

The Perseverance rover successfully touched down on the surface of the red planet on Thursday and sent back some initial photos from the surface. Officials said the rover is healthy and landed on a flat, safe surface in Jezero Crater with just 1 degree of tilt and relatively small rocks nearby.

The spacecraft and rover were equipped with a record 25 cameras and two microphones, many of which were turned on during Thursday’s descent.

NASA tweeted Sunday that the new video will show the rover's "descent and landing after entering Mars’ atmosphere."

A day after landing on the surface of Mars, NASA shared the first photos from the landing attempt.

“This is something that we’ve never seen before,” flight system engineer Aaron Stehura noted at a news conference. “It was stunning, and the team was awestruck. There’s just a feeling of victory that we were able to capture these and share it with the world.”

A number of thumbnail images have been beamed down so far, too many to count, said Pauline Hwang, strategic mission manager for surface operations. “The team went wild” at seeing these first pictures, she said.

When NASA's Curiosity rover landed on the surface in 2012, a spacecraft flying overhead sent back a stop-motion movie of its landing. NASA promises the video from Perseverance will let everyone "See Mars Like Never Before!"

NASA said Perseverance's mission is to search for signs of life. During its lifetime it will characterize the "planet’s geology and past climate and be the first mission to collect and cache Martian rock and regolith, paving the way for human exploration."

It's the ninth time that NASA has successfully landed on Mars -- and the fifth rover.

China will attempt to land its own much smaller rover in late spring. It’s been orbiting Mars for 1 1/2 weeks. The United Arab Emirates also put a spacecraft into Martian orbit last week.