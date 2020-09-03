WASHINGTON — Monday is National Napping Day, an unofficial holiday to help people catch up on some ZZZs they lost thanks to the switch to Daylight Saving Time Sunday.

The time switch might not only leave you groggy heading into the workweek, it could also be a health risk. According to a 2010-2013 study published in the British Medical Journal, the Monday following the switch to Daylight Saving Time was associated with a 24% increase in reports of heart attacks. Conversely, the switch back to standard time in the fall saw a reduction in cases.

If you want to take a nap Monday, here are some tips from the National Sleep Foundation.

Take a short nap of about 20 to 30 minutes. This can improve alertness without leaving you groggy and interfering with your nighttime sleep schedule.

Make sure you have a restful place to lie down. It should be a quiet, dark place with a comfortable temperature.

Timing is important. If you take a nap too late, your body may not be ready for more sleep. If you take it too late, you might affect your nighttime sleep pattern. If you work a typical day shift, the Mayo Clinic suggests 3 p.m. as a good time to nap.

