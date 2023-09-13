Mitt Romney says he won't seek a second term in the Senate

In a video statement, Romney said the country is ready for a new generation of leadership.

WASHINGTON — Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney said Wednesday that he will not run for reelection in 2024, creating a wide-open contest in a state that heavily favors Republicans and is expected to attract a crowded field.

Romney, a former presidential candidate and governor of Massachusetts, made the announcement in a video statement. He said the country is ready for a new generation of leadership.