MILWAUKEE — (AP) — Police are searching a home on Milwaukee's north side as they hunt for clues about why an employee at one of the nation's largest breweries gunned down five co-workers before killing himself.

The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon at Molson Coors Brewing Co.'s massive brewery complex in Milwaukee. Authorities have offered no motive for the attack.

The a one-story home investigators were searching was roped off with crime scene tape Thursday morning. A squad car sat in the driveway and investigators were seen entering the home.

A neighbor says the man who lives in the house has worked at the brewery for 15 years as an electrician.

RELATED: Gunman kills 5 at Molson Coors brewery complex in Milwaukee

RELATED: MolsonCoors executives leave Houston convention after announcing deadly shooting news

Police are seen outside of a house near Potomac and Courtland after a shooting at Molson Coors, Wednesday Feb. 26, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

AP