MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are responding to what they are calling a “critical incident” on the Molson Coors campus amid reports of a possible shooting.

WISN-TV in Milwaukee reported Wednesday that a Molson Coors employee received an email about an active shooter near one of the buildings. Molson Coors public relations confirmed to WISN that there was an incident.

Milwaukee police asked that people stay clear of the area and that no helicopters or drones be flown over the site for “officer safety purposes.” TMJ-TV reported that facilities in the are including the Molson Coors campus and a nearby school were on lockdown as police continued their investigation.

Molson Coors holds tours for the public and is a popular stop for tourists visiting Milwaukee, but it was no immediately clear if tours were being held at the time of the incident. TMJ-TV reported seeing employees standing outside of the building talking.