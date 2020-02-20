LAS VEGAS — Mike Bloomberg is taking criticism from his Democratic presidential rivals over a controversial policing program while he was mayor of New York.

Bernie Sanders opened Wednesday’s debate in Las Vegas by saying the “stop and frisk” program “went after” blacks and Hispanics, allowing police to unfairly target minorities.

Former Vice President Joe Biden also criticized Bloomberg and stop and frisk.

Bloomberg didn’t mention the policing program but responded by arguing that he was in a better position to defeat President Donald Trump in November.

The former mayor has apologized for stop and frisk and said he should have acted faster to stop police from using it.

Democratic presidential candidates, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, left, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., gesture during a Democratic presidential primary debate Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas, hosted by NBC News and MSNBC.(AP Photo/John Locher)

AP