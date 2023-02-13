Michigan State University police: Shootings wound several

Authorities ordered students and staff to shelter in place after a report of shots fired on the school’s East Lansing campus.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Multiple people were wounded in shootings Monday night at Michigan State University, police said.

On Twitter, university police said there appeared to be only one suspect, described as a “short male with a mask” and still at large.

"We are still receiving multiple calls of an active shooter on campus,” police said.

Police said victims were being transported to a local hospital.

Authorities ordered students and staff to shelter in place after a report of shots fired around Berkey Hall, an academic building, on the East Lansing campus.

Victims are currently being transported to Sparrow Hospital. Brody Hall, Snyder/Phillips Hall, Mason Hall, Abbot Hall, Landon Hall, the MSU Union, and Berkey Hall have all been cleared/secured. pic.twitter.com/RFLTqOpbAV — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

In an alert sent shortly after 8:30 p.m., campus police reported a “shots fired incident occurring on or near the East Lansing campus.” The alert advised students and staff to “Secure-in-Place immediately" and to monitor alert.msu.edu for information.

By 10:15 p.m., police said Berkey, as well as nearby residence halls, were secured.

Separately, police reported a shooting at IM East, a recreational center for students.

Aedan Kelley, a junior who lives a half-mile (less than a kilometer) east of campus, said he locked his doors and covered his windows “just in case.” Sirens were constant, he said, and a helicopter hovered overhead.

"It’s all very frightening," Kelley said. “And then I have all these people texting me wondering if I’m OK, which is overwhelming.”

Michigan State has about 50,000 students. East Lansing is about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.