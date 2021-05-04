x
Mexico City train collapse crushes cars below; reports of people trapped

Train cars on an overpass in Mexico City crashed onto cars below when the overpass collapsed Monday night.
An overpass in Mexico City collapsed Monday night, sending several train cars crashing to the ground below, according to international news reports and videos posted to social media. There were reports of several people trapped.

Video from the scene showed at least two cars at a 45-degree angle, sitting atop crushed cars below.

One video, which appeared to be from a surveillance camera, showed the collapse as it happened.

It was not immediately clear if there were any injuries or deaths.

Mexico City mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said on Twitter that she was headed to the scene, which she indicated was on line 12.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.