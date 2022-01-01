He wants to use the money to fix up his car and take his children on a vacation.

MACON, Ga. — A Central Georgia KFC employee is headed into the New Year with a little extra cash in his pocket -- $10,000 to be exact! He won a drawing after never missing a day of work in 2021.

At the KFC on Shurling Drive in Macon, you'll find long-time employee Khoury Booze.

"I got a family at home. I got a family on the job. It's just like family outside of family, so everything is good," he said.

He does a little bit of everything and starts his mornings early, prepping. Since 1992; he's worked five days a week, eight hours a day, always moving and going "above and beyond."

"You don't have to ask him to do a certain anything. He takes it upon himself to do it. He comes to work every day. He gives his all," said Christina Braddy.

Braddy is Booze's manager and says that's why he deserves this year's attendance award. If an employee didn't miss a day of work, their name got put into a drawing.

"And my name popped up," said Booze, so he's taking home an unexpected $10,000.

"The first person I called was my mom. When I told her about it, she thought I was playing a joke on her. She thought I was playing a joke," exclaimed Booze.

"He's a hard worker. He really deserved it," said Braddy.

"When I work, I work smart, not hard," said Booze. "So I'll tell any young person who is out here who has a job...if you got it, keep it. Work it. Save your money, and you'll see what you got in the long run."