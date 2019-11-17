HOMESTEAD, Fla. — Kyle Busch has won his second NASCAR Cup Series championship, giving team owner Joe Gibbs his fifth title.

Busch emerged from the Joe Gibbs Racing juggernaut and clinched his second title in five years after two teammates were slowed by pit road gaffes.

Busch won the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway to snap a 21-race losing streak and beat Gibbs teammates Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr., as well as rival Kevin Harvick. Busch won the 2015 title and joins seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson as the only active drivers with multiple Cup championships.

Busch had raced for the championship in each of the last three seasons but fell short last season in part because of his crew’s own pit error.

Hamlin and Truex each had issues on pit road.

