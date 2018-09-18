PYONGYANG, North Korea — The leaders of the two Koreas have begun their official summit talks on denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and other issues.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in flew to Pyongyang on Tuesday for his third summit of the year with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Moon's office says Moon's summit with Kim began later Tuesday at a ruling Workers' Party building in Pyongyang.

It says two top officials each from North and South Korea are also attending the summit meeting along with their leaders.

Moon and Kim are to meet again on Wednesday.

Moon's office has said this week's summit talks will focus on how to achieve denuclearization, lower a military standoff between the Koreas and promote their ties.

