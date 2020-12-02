Australian Olympic BMX cycling hopeful Kai Sakakibara is in a medically-induced coma in Canberra Hospital after sustaining serious head injuries in a race accident.

The 23-year-old underwent surgery on Sunday morning to relieve pressure on his brain following the Saturday crash.

Sakakibara is in a critical but stable condition and is expected to remain in a coma for the next two weeks.

Sakakibara has been ranked among the world's top 10 riders in recent years.

The Olympics Opening Ceremony is July 24 in Tokyo.

RELATED: Simone Biles will blow your mind with this new vault

RELATED: Watch 6-months pregnant Alex Morgan do things with a soccer ball you can't