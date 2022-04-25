Judge holds Trump in contempt for not handing over business documents

The former president will be been fined $10,000 per day for each day he does not comply with the subpoena.

NEW YORK — A New York judge found former president Donald Trump in contempt of civil court on Monday for failing to comply to a subpoena from New York Attorney General Letitia James that requested documents about Trump's business dealings.

The former president will be been fined $10,000 per day for each day he does not comply with the subpoena.

The documents were requested as part of a civil case into Trump's business practices and possible financial crimes. Trump has largely been non-compliant with the investigation, accusing it of being a partisan "witch hunt."