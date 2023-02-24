Jonas Brothers announce 5-night Broadway residency

The brother trio announced the residency on Friday, hours after releasing their latest single "Wings."

WASHINGTON — The Jonas Brothers are coming to Broadway with a five-night residency highlighting their greatest and newest hits.

The brother trio announced the residency on Friday, hours after releasing their latest single "Wings." Each night on Broadway will highlight a different album, according to the announcement.

"Your boys are back in town," the Instagram post reads. "We're coming to Broadway and playing the Marquis Theatre March 14-18!! Each night will be focused on a different album and we'll be playing all the hits. Believe us when we say you won’t want to miss these shows..."

Starting on March 14, the band will play songs from their 2007 debut album "Jonas Brothers" in the Marquis Theater. Other albums highlighted during the five nights will be "A Little Bit Longer," " Lines, Vines and Trying Times" and their reunion album "Happiness Begins."

The band will end the residency on Mar. 18 with their newest album "The Album," which is set for release on May 12.

Speaking about upcoming tracks from their upcoming album, Nick told Variety one of his favorite songs, "Little Bird," is about parenthood. Nick and his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas welcomed their first baby in January 2022.

The brothers also teased to Variety that their upcoming album was influenced by the Bee Gees.

"They were a huge influence in our lives, growing up and listening to them with our father,” Kevin Jonas told Variety. “And obviously, as we grew up being three brothers in a band, we definitely understood similarities.”

Last month, the brother trio announced their sixth studio album while receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Since reuniting in 2019, Kevin, 35, Joe, 33, and Nick Jonas have set off on two tours and even did a Las Vegas residency.

Nick Jonas is no stranger to Broadway, having starred in “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” in 2012, as well as roles in “Annie Get Your Gun,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “Les Misérables.” He and his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, helped produce the short-lived 2021 play “Chicken & Biscuits.”

Fans can register for a Verified Fan code through Sunday on the Jonas Brothers' official website.